Freda Kay Duggin Johnson, age 68, of Liberty, died Friday, March 19, 2021 at her home.
Born May 2, 1952 in Cannon County, she was the daughter of the late Allie Mae White Mears and Hoyte S. Duggin. Freda was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Johnson in 2019; a brother, Bob Duggin; and sisters, Geraldine Campbell, Wanda Campbell and Denise Dodd.
She retired from the Norvell Co. and worked as a Dekalb Co. school bus aide. Freda was a member of the Covenant Baptist Church in Smithville.
She is survived by her sons, Darrell Johnson (Inga), Anthony Johnson (Natalie Gerald), Donnie Johnson (Ronda), and Derek Johnson, all of Liberty; grandchildren, Kaitlyn King (Buster), Kimberly Johnson, Justin and Eli Johnson, and Andrew Johnson; step-grandchildren, Alex Hale (Phillip), Keshia Hale (Thomas), Gabby Robinson (Kyle), Noah Byford, Maegan Harris, Peyton Harris, and Carlie Sullivan; several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Ferrell; brother, Dan Ferrell; special cousins, Paul
and Jean Neal; and
many other cousins and friends.
Anderson Funeral Home, 615-529-2173.
