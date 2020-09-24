Freddie Wilson Bates, age 83, of Watertown, died Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 30, 1936, son of the late Allie Mae Bates and Robert Jackson and was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lee Bates; granddaughters, Tina Nicol Bates and Brittany Lee Tatum; and a sister, Mary Gannon.
Fred retired from Ford Motor Company after 38 years as a machinist.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Donnell Orrand Bates of Watertown; sons, Terry Lynn (Annie) Bates of Greenfield, IN, Phillip (Becky) Bates of Fountaintown, IN, Timothy Bates of Alexandria, Doyle (Jackie) Bates of Lebanon, and Freddie (Peggy) Bates of Indianapolis, IN; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy (Randy) Roberts of Greenfield, IN.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday and prior to services on Friday. Sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment at the Bates Family Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
