Frederick Donnell, age 70, passed on September 30, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Healthcare Center.
He is survived by a loving and devoted mother, Miriam Baugues; sons, Frederick and Norell (April) White; three sisters; devoted sister Audrey Joyner; two brothers; and many other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Minister Alton Pickett Jr. will offer Words of Encouragement.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.