Mr. Brooks, 40, passed away on Sunday at his residence.
Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel, 1330 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, TN. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will provide for only 10 people in the building at a time during the visitation and 10 people under the tent during burial. Extended family and friends please remain in your vehicle. We are still practicing social distancing. Interment will be at Rutland Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his father, Melvin Robertson, and grandmother, Lois A. Ewin.
Survivors include devoted mother Debra Coffey; daughter Gabrielle Lynn Brooks; grandfather Harold E. Ewin; aunts Michelle Thomas, Verta Thompson, and Patrice Luckey; uncles John (Mae) Corder, Steve (Quenetta) Brooks, Maurice Ewin, and Terry Ewin; special cousins Antowan Ewin, Keisha Searcy, Dorian Brooks, Nathan Thomas, John Corder Jr., and Patrick Seay; and special friend Sequoia Moore.
The family of Mr. Brooks understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to view the service via webcast and leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneral
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
