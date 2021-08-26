Gail Crook Cassetty, age 77, of Watertown, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Born Jan. 26, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Bessie Adams Harvey and Thomas W. Harvey and was preceded in death her husband, Paul E. Crook on Dec. 26, 2009 and a brother, Rickey Harvey.
Gail was baptized into Christian faith at age 13 and was a member of Snow Hill Methodist Church. She was employed by B.F. “Jack” Lowery as a paralegal-secretary for 55 years.
Gail is survived by her husband, Richard Leslie Cassetty Sr.; stepdaughter, Sherri Dawn Cassetty; stepson, Richard (Marsha) Cassetty Jr.; step-grandsons, Rickey and Eddie Cassetty; sister-in-law, Jean Goodwin; beloved nieces and nephews; and faithful companion, Bojangles.
Funeral services will at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Scott and B.F. “Jack” Lowery officiating. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and prior to services Friday. Pallbearers will be Reagen and Ryan Scott, Don and Chase Cantrell, David and Gary Crook, Wayne Driver, Barry Beene, Nick and Josh Ramsey, and Jimmy Morgan. Honorary pallbearers are B.F. “Jack” Lowery, Jack D. Lowery, Jeff Cherry, and present and former employees of Lowery, Lowery & Cherry Law Firm. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Dr., Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
