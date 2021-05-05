Gail Henson, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the age of 71.
She was born May 9, 1949 to the late Truman and Cozell Porter. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by brothers-in-law Dean and Joe Henson and sister-in-law, Ruth Gregory.
She is survived by husband of 50 years, Randyl Henson; sons, Kevin (Tuesday) Henson and Jason Lee Henson; brother, David (Cindy) Porter of Red Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Rebekkah, Jordan and Dax Henson; nieces, Lindsey (Josh) Cowan and Ashley (Dillan) Bartley; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ripey, Judy Gann, and Janice
Carter; brother-in-law, Larry Henson; and a
host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Henson worked for Cracker Barrel and was a member of Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday,
May 6, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. and again on Friday
from 9 a.m. until the service.
Bro. Danny Tomlinson and Bro. Larry Eaton will officiate. Interment will follow at Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Josh Cowan, Dillan Bartley, Kenny Henson, Jody Henson, Chris Alford, Charlie Gregory, and Ronald Henson.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.