Garry Hallums passed away on June 9, 2020 at age 65.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, on Friday from 3-8 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Wayne Miller and Brother Todd Elliott, is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home and will be followed by the Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Rob Long, at Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers will be Brandon Thompson, Brad Hallums, Tom Stone, Luke Aaron Williams, Luke Williams, and Jim Stone. Honorary Pallbearers will be Coworkers at MTEMC, Quintin Smith, Cliff Carey, and Stanley Russell.
Mr. Hallums retired as Operations Superintendent from Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation after 42 years of service. He was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ. Mr. Hallums was a family man and enjoyed all aspects of providing for and loving his family. He was a master of smoked meats, the ultimate fan at grandkids’ sporting events, a UT sports supporter, and a flower enthusiast.
Mr. Hallums is survived by wife Barbara Stone Hallums, children Scott (Vanessa) Hallums and Kelley (Brandon) Thompson, mother Beatrice “Bea” Hallums, siblings Bruce Hallums and Terresia (Luke) Williams, grandchildren Easten, Ellis Jane, and Emilia Thompson, Isabella, Everett, Olivia, and Emma Hallums, in-laws Larry and Bettye Stone, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father Ed Hallums and brother Larry Hallums.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
