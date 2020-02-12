Gary David Farmer, age 72, known to his friends as “Farm Boy,” died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at his Watertown residence.
Born Aug. 25, 1947 in Overton County, he was the son of the late Delford and Alva Lee Holman Farmer and was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Farmer, and sisters, Shirley Zachary and Deborah Dyer.
He was a retired equipment operator for Jones Bros. Inc.
Gary is survived by a brother, Donald (Sharon) Farmer of Pahokee, FL; sisters, Mary Booher of Livingston, Stella Smith of Cookeville, Kathy Gregory of Baxter; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with visitation from 3 p.m. till service time. Bro. Tim Robinson will officiate. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
