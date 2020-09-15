Gary Hatfield passed away on September 9, 2020 at age 66.
Mr. Hatfield worked as a butcher most of his life. He loved gardening, building, and working with wood.
He is survived by wife Nancy Hatfield; daughters, Tonya (Randy) Lester, Tammy (Danny) Williams, and Holly Hatfield; grandchildren, Bailey (Billy King) Lester, Lacey Lester, Briana Williams, Nicole Williams, Aliyah Woodmore, Keara Woodmore, and Jayden Woodmore; great-grandchildren, Khoen, Kruz, Natalie, Blake, and Sophie King; and siblings Carrie (Mistie Ingram) Hatfield and John (Maureen) Hatfield.
He is preceded in death by parents Richard and Sylvia Hatfield.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615.444.9393.
