Gary Lee Wilkerson, age 72, of Lebanon, TN, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020.
He was the son of the late James Gordon and Ora Louise Holland Wilkerson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Karlene Wilkerson, and a brother, Dwight Wilkerson.
Gary is survived by his son, James Quincy Wilkerson and his wife Kelly of Bryson City, NC; daughters, Regina Kee Conklin and her husband Chuck of Mt. Juliet, TN and LeeVana Louise Smith and her husband Jason of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren, Seth Wilkerson, Hailey Sapp, Jonah and Jagger Smith, Gabryelle, Shelbey, and Delaney Conklin; great-grandchildren, Jacelynne West and
Scarlett Rookard; sisters, Linda Wilkerson and
Sandra Testamand, both
of Lebanon, TN; and brothers Joel “Ozzie”
and John Wilkerson both
of Lebanon, TN.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Living Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Gary was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and a retired appliance repairman.
An online guestbook for the Wilkerson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, 615-459-3254.
