Mr. Gary R. Keith, age 72, passed away November 13, 2019, at his home.
Born December 4, 1946, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, he is the son of the late James Helm Keith and Loraine Jones Keith.
He was in public service for over 50 years. He worked with the City of Lebanon Police Department before being named the Parks & Recreation Director and Safety Director. He went on to be the Assistant Commissioner of Public Works, and later named Commissioner of Public Works by Mayor Bobby Jewell. He then went to the Wilson County Sheriff's office where he retired with over 25 years' service. He had served on the Lebanon City Council representing Ward 5 and represented District 17 on the Wilson County Commission from 2006-2019.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Keith.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Roberts Keith; three children, Lisa (Julia) Tate-Keith, Rusty (Kandy) Keith, and Bryan Edward Keith; sister, Janice Runner; and eight grandchildren, Jessica and Chase McMillin, Ross, Lori and Kaitlyn Keith, Anthony Dake, Luke and Liam Tate-Keith.
Funeral services for Mr. Keith were Friday, November 15, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Kubic and Sheriff Terry Ashe officiating. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers were Mayor Randall Hutto, Sheriff Robert Bryan, Sheriff Terry Ashe, Assistant Chief Lance Howell, Captain Gary Reynolds, Chief Mike Justice, Commissioner Tommy Jones, Commissioner Kenny Reich, Larry Waddle, and the employees of the Wilson County Sheriff's Department.
Memorials may be made to the Wilson County Veterans Museum.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
