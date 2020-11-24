Gearline Jones, age 70, of Alexandria, died Saturday evening, Nov. 21, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
Born Jan. 5, 1950 in Alexandria, she was the daughter of the late Eldon and Jessie Lee George and was preceded in death by her husband, Garlin Jones; brother, Melvin George; and a sister, Janette (Jim) Moss.
She was a graduate of Dekalb Co. High School and was a factory worker and caregiver. Gearline was a member of Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a sister, Eldon Lee (Robert) Vanatta of Smithville; nephews, Randy (Kim) Moss, Greg (Wendy) Moss; niece, Kim (Richard) Young; great-nieces and nephews, Ashlee (Nathan) Thomason, Whitney (Andy) Brelje, Derek Young, Jada Moss, Allen Moss; great-great-nieces and nephews, Grady, Emma and Wade Thomason, Thomas, Will and Anna Brelje; and many cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Odum Cemetery in Auburntown with Bro. Tim Diffenderfer and Bro. Nathan Thomason officiating. Visitation is 9 a.m. till noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randy and Greg Moss, Allen Moss, Andy Brelje, Richard Young, and Derek Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Grady and Wade Thomason, Thomas and Will Brelje.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
