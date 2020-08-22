Gene Edward Shehane, age 82, died Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2020 at his Lebanon residence.
Born Oct. 3, 1937, Gene was the son of the late Ferman and Fannie Sorrells Shehane. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe and Danny Shehane and an infant brother, John Shehane; sister-in-law, Joyce Shehane and a step-grandson, Luke McAteer.
Gene was U.S. Navy veteran and had a 40-year career in the auto parts industry. Gene married the love of his life, Linda Nell Marler on Oct. 3, 1959 and would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on Oct. 3, 2020. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Nell Shehane; son, Allen Shehane and wife, Shelby of Carthage; daughters, Pam McAteer and husband, Chris of Lebanon and Kim Stewart and husband, Joe of Lebanon; grandchildren, Tyler (Ally) Lasater, Daniel Shehane, Will Stewart and Katie Stewart; step-grandchildren, Chad (Erica) Stewart, Chasity Phillips, Zack McAteer; great-granddaughter, Rylie Jean Lasater; brother, David Shehane and wife, Evelyn of Watertown; and nieces, nephews and many special cousins.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday and noon till service time on Sunday. Pallbearers are Tyler Lasater, Will Stewart, Daniel Shehane, Paul Crockett, Ronnie Kelley, Ronnie West. Interment at Hunter Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank Wilson County SCAN; Alive Hospice, special friends from Wilson County Circuit, General Sessions, Criminal and Juvenile Clerks Office; special friends at Deer Park Condominiums; City of Lebanon Fire Dept.; and Fancy Duffer, Brittany Lloyd and Sue Singleton.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Wilson County SCAN, 105 East High Street, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
