Geneva Granstaff Lawrence, age 94, of Watertown, died Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living in Lebanon.
Born Feb. 22, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John J. Granstaff and Effie Lotus Hearn Granstaff. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Hillard Odene Lawrence in 2011; her twin sister, Jeanette Redding in 2009; and five other sisters and brothers.
She retired from South Central Bell after 38 years of service working in Nashville and Lebanon. Geneva was a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, James R. (Peggy) Trammel of Lexington, KY; granddaughter, Ellen (Jordan) Ricks of Jeffersonville, IN; grandson, Carl G. Trammel of Lexington, KY; great-grandson, Conner Ricks; stepsons, Hugh Mathis (Linda) Lawrence of Smithville and Steve (Carol) Lawrence of Clarksville; she was loved by multiple nephews and nieces.
Graveside service and interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Wilson Co. Memorial Park in Lebanon with Dr. David Briscoe officiating.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Shay Baker, Annie Bailey and Shandreka Moore for all their love and care.
A celebration of Geneva’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Shop Springs Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to Shop Springs Baptist Church in Geneva’s name.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.