Graveside services for Mr. George A. Taylor will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service. Those attending are asked to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Taylor, age 90, of Lebanon, passed away December 31, 2020, at Quality Care.
Born October 13, 1930, in Jackson County, Tennessee, he is the son of the late William Lloyd and Ethel Taylor. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Ross Gear with over 30 years’ service, and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Taylor; and four brothers, Guy, O.Z., Wendon, and C. B. Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Dimple McCaleb Piercey Taylor; stepson, Jim (Brenda) Piercey; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Shane) Conatser and Joshua (Danielle) Piercey; four great-grandchildren, Colton and Brody Conatser, and Madeline and Sloane Piercey; and sister-in-law, Elise Taylor.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
