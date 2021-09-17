Mike Dixon passed away on September 13, 2021 at age 78.
The Memorial Service, conducted by Brother Tim Robinson and Brother Mike Wamble, is 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
George Michael Dixon was born in Dexter, MO to Gladys Blunt and George Markham Dixon. He was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ and Watertown Church of Christ, and a big Vanderbilt fan.
He enjoyed golfing and reading, and played baseball up until his 70s. He was a pharmaceutical salesman.
Mr. Dixon is survived by wife Gloria McClanahan Dixon, son Kyle Dixon, grandchild Skylar Dixon, siblings Meredith Haynes and Martha Brice, nephews Mark and Michael Haynes, and nieces Crissa Randolph and Angela Smith. He is preceded in death by mother of son, Brenda Dixon, and parents Gladys and George Dixon. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
