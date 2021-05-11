Georgia Alice Simmons, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John “Ad” and Eva Beatty; husband, Herb Simmons Sr.; and eight siblings.
She is survived by daughter, Kathy (David) Hoffman; son, Bud (Sherry) Simmons; grandchildren, Kelly (Bill) Hartbarger, Adam (Kim) Simmons, Mandy (Nate) Lester, and Samantha (Brian) Kirby; great-grandchildren, Rachel (Greg) Hope, Caleb (Ashley) Barber, Kaitlyn Simmons, Allison Simmons, and Savannah Kirby; great-great grandchildren, Jameson Paty, and Charlotte “Charlie” and Leighton Barber; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mrs. Simmons was a homemaker and a member of Gladeville Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Partee House, 233 W. Main St., from 10 a.m. noon with a graveside service to follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Bro. Bruce Grubbs will officiate.
Pallbearers will be David Fox, Bill Heath, Ronnie Woodall, Bill Hartbarger, Nate Lester, Adam Simmons, and Brian Kirby.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Alive Hospice and Kristen Peterson with Home Instead for all their love and care.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
