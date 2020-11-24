Evelyn George passed away on November 19, 2020 at age 85. No public services are scheduled.
Ms. George was born in Lebanon, TN to Boyd Kelly and Almedia Lucille Hudson Ogle. She worked at Texas Boot for several years before becoming a homemaker and working in her passions of cooking and sewing. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Ms. George is survived by her son Mark Keith (Cindy) George; daughter-in-law Amanda George; grandchildren Brianna (John) Driggers, Chelsea (Matthew) Watkins, Kellie (Dakota) Byrd, Mike O’Connell, and Johnny Taylor; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by son Garland Kerry George, and parents Boyd Kelly and Almedia Lucille Ogle.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
