Georgie Ray Carver Jr., age 43, of Lebanon, died April 21, 2020 from injuries received in a pedestrian-vehicle accident.
Born July 1, 1976, he was the son of the late Georgie Ray Carver, Sr. and Bobie Jean Thackston Carver and was preceded in death by a son, Logan B. Carver.
He is survived by a son, William Carver and sisters, Cindy Gannon, Sherry (Dale) Baine and Patricia (Joe) Caldwell.
Graveside services and interment were held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Wilson Co. Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Wilson officiating.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
