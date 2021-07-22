Gerald Vantrease, age 70, formerly of Watertown, died Sunday evening, July 18, 2021 at Wilson Manor in Lebanon.
Born Feb. 9, 1951, Gerald was the son of the late Walter and Dessie Mai Wamack Vantrease. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tonya Michelle Vantrease; son, Jody Paris Vantrease; stepson, Josh Barnett; sisters, Lucille Vantrease, Florence Vantrease, Audrey Orrand, Helen Ethelyne Johnson; and brothers, Jack, Kenneth, Doyle, Russell and Jimmy Vantrease.
He was a graduate of Watertown High School and was retired from Middle Tennessee Electric.
Gerald is survived by his children, Courtney (Adam) Hatfield of Lebanon and Bob (Felecia) Vantrease of Gordonsville; grandchildren, Kelsey, Paige, McClane, Jon Michael, Noah and Hunter; great-grandson, Bo Dylan Vantrease; sisters, Linda Jones and Gerri McAdoo; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Gerald will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home followed by graveside services at Jones Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
