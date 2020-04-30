Gertie Pearl Williams Brown left this earthly world on April 27, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.
Gertie was born on March 7, 1938 and was a lifelong resident of Mt. Juliet. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lelan and Louise Phillips Williams; her husband, Joseph Edwin Brown; son, Thomas Anthony “Tony” Brown; and brother, George Williams.
Left to cherish her memory and forever miss her presence are, her sons, Joe (Kay) Brown and Bob (Jody) Brown; grandchildren, Elijah (Corri) Brown, Ashley (Robert) Post, Levi Brown and his fiance Maria Martin and Erin Brown; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lydia, Eli, Luke, Claire and Kate; brother, Tommy Williams; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
The family especially thanks the caregivers who cared for Gertie at home and Carrick Glen Memory Care.
Gertie married her high school sweetheart, Edwin and they were married almost 64 years. Gertie was a stellar homemaker, unbelievable cook, and wonderful mother. She was known as “The Most Beautiful Woman in Mt. Juliet,” but her most beautiful part was her inner beauty. She had an uncanny way of adding joy and laughter to other’s lives. Gertie gracefully dealt with Alzheimer’s which robbed her of many things, but not her warm and welcoming personality. She enjoyed laughing and continued to bring laughter and joy to all who knew her.
Gertie was a member of the West Hills Baptist Church and former member of the Glade Church. She often helped others and volunteered at Potter’s House.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 30 in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Rev. Robert Post will officiate the service. Active pallbearers are, Joe, Bob, Elijah, Ashley, Levi, Erin and Ethan Brown.
The family of Mrs. Brown understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family or watch the delayed recording of the graveside service via our website at www.partlowchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the Amedisys Hospice, 400 Royal Parkway, Nashville, TN 37214.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.