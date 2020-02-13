Gilbert Seay passed on Feb. 10, 2020 at Quality Care Health Center.
Survivors include a devoted wife Virginia Seay; daughter Debra (Marc) Hasting; grandchildren Jazmine and Brandon Hasting; brother William (Mary Ann) Seay; sisters Elizabeth Sue Henderson and Evon McCarver; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gilbert will Lie in State on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family Visitation will be Saturday from 10-11 a.m. with funeral to follow at Second Baptist Church. The eulogist will be Pastor C.L. Haynie and interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens, Lebanon, TN
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
