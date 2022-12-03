Services for Mrs. Hagler, 80, will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by parents Annie Mae Belle Harper and Sylvester Gill, daughters Carolyn Dortch and Linda Hagler, and granddaughter Paris Hagler.
Survivors include children Frank (Julia) Hagler Jr, Michael Hagler, and Nancy Hagler. A most beloved Grandmother to her grandchildren Khiva Hines, Lashaun Hagler, Rakima Smith, Frank (Nicole) Hagler III, Stanley (Megan) Hawkins, Robert Dortch Jr., Michelle Haigler. And a doting great grandmother to her 12 great-grandchildren. Son in law Robert Dortch. A dear sister, Aunt, and friend.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615.444.3117.
