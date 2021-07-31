Glenda Marie Murphy Paris, age 73, of Lebanon died July 27, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Troy Glen and Ova Murphy, and her daughter, Dana Paris Hale.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Sid Paris; daughter, Lisa Paris; grandchildren, Casey Hale, Cole Hale, Katie (Chase) Barrett, and Sydnei Merryman; great-granddaughters, Ella Kate, Khloe Grace, and Remy Marie; sister, Delores Murphy; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Glenda was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a former employee of Cracker Barrel.
Visitation will be Sunday Aug. 1, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at the church at 4 p.m. Bro. Kevin Medlin will officiate the services.
Partlow Cremation Center, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
