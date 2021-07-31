Mr. Glenn E. Wills, age 85, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Mr. Wills was born September 22, 1935 in Sykes, TN, a son of the late Ollie Lee Wills and Beulah Granstaff Wills. He was also preceded in death by siblings C.D. Wills, Roy Wills, Helen “Tony” Baker, and Infant Brother Dixie Odell Wills; and by Brother-in-Law Tommy Nixon.
Mr. Wills married Lynn Kemp on September 9, 1968. He was a 1953 graduate of Gordonsville High School. Mr. Wills served his country in the United States Army from 1958 until 1960. He worked for Servomation for many years until his retirement. After retirement he worked for First Southern Bank, later First American Bank in Lebanon, TN. He was avid GHS, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and Lebanon High School fan.
Mr. Wills is survived by Wife of 52 years, Lynn Kemp Wills of Lebanon, TN; son, Rev. Brent (Robin) Wills of Lebanon, TN; grandson, Benjamin Wills of Lebanon, TN; sister, Ollie Jewel Nixon of Gordonsville, TN; and sister-in-law, Bettye Wills of Hickman, TN.
Bass Funeral Home, 615-683-8212, www.bassfh.com.
