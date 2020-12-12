Mr. Glynn B. Stewart, 88, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Mr. Stewart was born Feb. 20, 1932 in the Bowlings Branch Community of Smith County, TN, a son of the late Johnnie Washington Stewart and Grace Amanda Burge Stewart. He married June Williams on May 10, 1952 and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by son, Randy Stewart, siblings, William C. Stewart, Eula Mai Stewart Montgomery, and Charles Stewartl; grandson, Chris Harville; and great-granddaughter, Claire Marie Wheeler.
Mr. Stewart worked as a supervisor for Rogers Manufacturing, makers of dump beds, until his retirement. Mr. Stewart enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years. He then started following his grandchildren’s activities and sports. Mr. Stewart always loved raising cattle and farming. He always made time to watch sports, mainly the Atlanta Braves.
Mr. Stewart is survived by daughter, Sandra (Patrick) Cannon of Lebanon, TN; son, Danny (Erica) Stewart of Lebanon, TN; sister, Mrs. Doris Glover of Chestnut Mound, TN; seven grandchildren, Brian (Kayla) Harville, Jennifer (Jonathan) Wheeler, Brandon (Presley Smith) Cannon, Daniel (Autumn) Stewart, Hailyn, Aniston and Braylen Stewart; and 11 great-grandchildren, Brian, Alex, Isabelle, Turner, Tana, Josie, Elizabeth, Callie, Evelyn, Elijah, and Wade.
Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Floyd Massey officiating.
Bass Funeral Home, 615-683-8212, www.bassfh.com.
