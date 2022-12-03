Our dear Grace Gill Rich “Granny”, age 97, of Mount Juliet, peacefully passed away on November 30, 2022. She was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ. She was the daughter of Pete and Dora Gill.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Albert Monroe Rich Jr.; daughter, Wanda Paley; son, Ricky Gill Rich; daughter, Martha Davis; grandson, Ephraim Obadiah Rich; and son-in-law, Edward Hardaway.
She was survived by: daughter, Mary Elizabeth Ruis of Mount Juliet; daughter, Linda Francis Hardaway of Mount Juliet; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held on December 5 with only close family members present.
Wilson County Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
