Mrs. Grace Howell Gray, age 87, of Lebanon, passed away February 27, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Wilson County, daughter of the late Aubrey Howell and Ovie Mae Miller Howell. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy Bass; son, Tony Gray; sister, Virginia Carpenter; and brother, Aubrey Howell Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years, William M. “Duck” Gray; six children, William P. Gray, Clayton E. (Peggy) Gray, Benton R. (Debbie) Gray, Teresa A. Gray, Gerri L. (Kent) Vandercook, Marie Gray (Joey Wright); four sisters, Reba Sheetz, Donna Lowery, Loretta (Tommy) Patton, and Barbara (Greg) Gillock; two brothers, Shelton (Mary Jo) Howell, and Charles (Mary Sue) Howell; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Will McReynolds officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Christopher and Lee Gray, Daniel Davis, Cole Borcherding, Joey Wright, and Kenny Greer. Visitation is Wednesday after 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.