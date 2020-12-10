Gracie Watt, age 96, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020 at McKendree Village.
Words of Encouragement will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at JC Hellum Funeral Home. Minister Byron Harvey officiant. Interment will be at Rest Hill Cemetery.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.