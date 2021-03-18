Grady Bentley passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at age 74.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Donald Owens and Brother Kevin Medlin, is 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the funeral service at 4 p.m.
Grady Henry Bentley was born in Lebanon to Virginia Williams Bentley and Grady Henry Bentley Sr. on February 2, 1947. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam on the USS Harwood. He worked for Texas Eastern Gas Pipeline as a Communications Technician. He attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon as well as First Baptist Church in Danville, KY. He loved gospel, bluegrass, and country music. He loved to play his guitar, sing, and write songs.
Mr. Bentley is
survived by his former wife Gayle Martin Bentley, his children Bonny Bentley Means, Grady Henry Bentley III, and Virginia Frances Bentley, his granddaughters Iris Means, Kaya Means, and a granddaughter due in July, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Grady Bentley, his sister Ann Bentley Jenkins, and his brothers Freddie Bentley and Mackey Bentley.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.