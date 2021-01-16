Grady W. “Ted” Lambert, age 96, passed on January 8, 2021, at the Pavilion-THS in Lebanon, TN.
The son of William and Florence Scott Lambert, Mr. Lambert was born and raised in Jasper, GA. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Lambert retired from Lockheed Martin, Marietta, GA, and was a member of the Georgia Masons Grand Lodge of Macon, GA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Anna Hefner Lambert; brothers, Wilburn and Fred Lambert; sister, Lola (Mac) Hutchings; wife, Allene Groves Lambert; daughter, Patricia McClendon, granddaughter, Laci Landreth; and special friend and companion Joan Pearson.
Mr. Lambert is survived by daughters Peggy Lindsley-Lambert, Lebanon, TN; Bettye (Mike) Brown, Chattanooga, TN, and Candace Lambert, Trenton, GA; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and beloved niece, Jan (Russ) Scritchfield.
Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home, 535 Shute Lane, Old Hickory, TN. A memorial Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. in the Tulip Grove Room of the Hermitage Funeral Home, with Johnny Markham officiating.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Pavilion Assisted Living and Pavilion-THS who lovingly cared for Mr. Ted.
Hermitage Funeral Home, 615-889-0361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.