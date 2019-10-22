Gregory Michael Christian, loving son, husband, and father passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at age 39 in Cedartown, Georgia.
He was born on July 21, 1980 in Lebanon, Tennessee and was a 1998 graduate of Lebanon High School.
He is the son of Michael and Vivian Manners Christian. In addition to his parents, Mr. Christian is also survived by his loving wife, Christina Holland Christian; children, Jayden, Ava, Alex and Peyton; sisters, Terri Lynn (Jimmy) Alexander, Ginger Christian (Terry) Johnson and Jennifer Christian; brother, Scotty (Julie) Christian; grandmother, Eugenia Thompson; aunt, Angela (Roger) Sullins; uncles, Gary and Donnie Christian and Terry Manners; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Empower Me Day Camp, P.O. Box 672, Lebanon, Tn 37088.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.