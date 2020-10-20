Funeral services for Mr. Gus Brotherton, age 86, of Lebanon, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Bro. Tom Suiter, Carl Jones, and Bro. Jeff Pratt will officiate. Visitation with the family will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until Services at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Carl Jones Sunday School Class and Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Friends, will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Mr. Brotherton was born July 30, 1934 in Scopus, MO to the late John Brotherton and Nola Reagan Brotherton. He passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020 at his home. He was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church of Lebanon, TN and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. Mr. Brotherton owned and operated Pest Free Pest Control in Missouri for many years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Magdalene Sue Smith Brotherton; brothers, J.B., Kelly, Oscar Lee, and Johnny Loy Brotherton; and sisters, Gertrude Pulliam and Veda Skinner.
He is survived by his sons, Gussie Dean Brotherton II (Tammy) and Trent Brotherton (Terrie); grandchildren, Gussie D. “Trae” Brotherton III, Kirk Brotherton, Trent Alan Brotherton II, Katherine E. Isaacson (Michael), and Matthew Scott Brotherton; and great-grandchildren, Lincoln Allen Isaacson and Annaliese Belle Isaacson.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
