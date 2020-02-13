Gus Bates Jr. passed away on February 12, 2020 at age 92.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from noon until the service. The Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home with burial to follow in Wilson County Memorial.
Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Ferrell, Carolyn Dickerson, friends from Hardee’s and his coffee drinking buddies at Hearthside.
Mr. Bates was a car salesman and a Trailways and gospel groups bus driver. He was of Christian faith. He loved driving around, visiting with people, and also working with electronics.
Mr. Bates is survived by niece Sandra (Ricky) Plumlee, brother-in-law Kinnard (Dorothy) Reed, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by wife Lera Dawson Bates, parents Gus H. and Lillian Young Bates Sr., sisters Oma Lee Davis and Thelma Crutcher, and brothers Roy, Shubert, and Blonnie Bates.
The family extends their special thanks to the Hearthside Senior, the Pavilion, and the staff at Elder Law.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
