Harley Nichole-Quinn Craddock age 4 months, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Nov 8, 2020, she is the daughter of Kelly Kemp Craddock and Jesse Wayne Craddock of Lebanon. She is survived by her siblings, Caitlin Ring, Aiden Corley, Aaliyah and Dekyla Kemp, and Amanda Craddock; grandmother, Judy Craddock; grandfather, James Spears; uncle, Jeff Craddock; aunt, Kimberly Garner; and her godparents, Teresa and Buck Hendrickson.
Harley was preceded in death by grandparents, Timmy Craddock and Amanda Kemp.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Sellars officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time on Friday. Interment at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
