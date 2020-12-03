Harold Dean Barrett, age 80, of the Cottage Home community, died Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Nov. 13, 1940 in Statesville, he was the son of the late Robert Allen Barrett and Maude Jennings Barrett. Harold was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Smith and brothers, James, Charles, Willie and Jeff Barrett.
He was a retired truck driver for LoJac Materials.
Harold is survived by his wife, Wilma Nell Hale Barrett; children, Brenda (Dwayne) Glass, Jack Barrett, John (Misty) Barrett, Joyce (John) Hart, Tressia (Daryl) Clark; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Phillips; brothers, Kenneth (Sylvia) Barrett and Glenn Barrett; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. till service time Saturday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be at the Reed Cemetery in Auburntown.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
