Harold Edward Wright, age 91, of Lebanon, died Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020 at The Pavillion in Lebanon.
Born May 26, 1928 in Kentucky, he was the son of the late William Breedlove Wright and Martha Cunningham Wright.
Harold was preceded in death by his brothers, Alwin, Orville, French, Charles and Loyd Wright; sisters, Edna, Naomi, Geneva and Reba Wright: and an infant brother.
He retired from the Y12 Nuclear Facility as a supervisor and area engineer.
Harold is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Ann Venable Wright; son Gary Wright and his wife, Donna; grandchildren, Kelly Wright Nelson and husband, John, Matthew Wright and wife, Sonya; great-grandchildren, Spencer Allen Wright, Reagan Wright, Ella Maureen Wright and Erika Nelson; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home, with visitation from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and prior to services Thursday. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.