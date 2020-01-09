Mr. Harold Eugene Sneed, age 75 of Hartsville, TN, passed away Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020, at Hartsville Health and Rehab.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ernest Eugene and Texie Clyde Sneed; and stepson, John Grubbs.
He is survived by wife, Kathy Sneed of Hartsville, TN; daughter, Kimberly Sneed of Bethpage, TN; four grandchildren, McKenzie, Hannah, Abbigail and Zachary Grubbs; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Ryland Pratt.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Hartsville Memorial Gardens conducted by Bro. Jimmy Crabtree.
Anthony Funeral Home, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.
