Harold T. “Scoot” Edwards, age 77, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Daisy McPeak Edwards; brothers, Bim Edwards, Gene Edwards, Riley Edwards, Doug Edwards, Bobby Edwards, and Ray Edwards; and sisters, Earlene “Pinky” Phillips, Polly Oakley, Marie Dobson, and Gladys Allison.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia Hollis Edwards; daughter, Stephanie Hollis McCaleb and her husband Marty; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, family members, and special friend, Terry McPeak.
Mr. Edwards was the retired Owner and Operator of Edwards Brothers Trucking and Excavating. He was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, Trustee of Fairview Cemetery, Wilson Bank & Trust Community Board & the Wilson Co. Fair Board.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fall Creek Baptist Church in Norene, TN. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the church. Bro. Hunter Hay and Bro. Jim Yates will officiate the service. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Fairview Cemetery in Norene.
Active pallbearers will be Terry McPeak, Stanley Russell, Rob Hollis, Doug Hagar, Tim Edwards, Troy Janes, Mitch Dobson and Marty McCaleb. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Hollis, Doug Hollis, Bruce Hollis, Mack Hollis, Phillip Christian, and Don Ricketts.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
