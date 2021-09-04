Harry Cowley passed away on September 3, 2021 at age 80.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Donald Owens and Brother Danny Sellars, is 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Clark Cowley, Jeff Hacket, Chad Ramsey, Jason Harris, Mike Davis, and Eddie Crawford.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ricky Harris, Ken Davis, Gary Heflin,
Johnny Mullins, Dicky Mullins, James Mullins, Ashton Bowen, and Jacob Cowley.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-8 p.m., Monday from 2-8 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Harry Forehand Cowley was born in Nashville, TN to Emma Forehand Cowley and Dixie Lee Cowley.
He served in the United States Army.
Mr. Cowley was owner/operator of his own Boom Truck service.
Mr. Cowley is survived by children Harry Lee (Brandy) Cowley, Chris (Brittany) Cowley, Michael Cowley, and Wendell Johnston; grandchildren Heather (Chad) Divine, Justin (Haley) Cowley, Jacob Cowley, and Shelby Savage; great-grandchildren Kaylee Divine, Ezra Cowley, and Noah Cowley; sister Sue Hrvsosky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by wife Caroline Dale Cowley, parents Dixie and Emma Cowley, and siblings Dick Cowley, Nancy Mullins, Fred Cowley, Dorothy Houston, Elizabeth Walpole, Martha Lilybridge, and John Cowley.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.