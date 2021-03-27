Harry Lee Hughes, age 77, of Lebanon, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at his residence.
Born June 2, 1943, he was the son of the late Joe H. Hughes and Thelma Gibson Hughes. He was a US Army veteran and a heavy equipment operator.
Harry is survived by his sons, Terry (Robin) Hughes and Michael Wayne Hughes; grandson, Michael Ray Hughes; and a brother, Joe William Hughes.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice, his nurse, Rachel Voltaggio and special friend, John Goodrich.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.