Harry Robert Henley, age 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by parents, Dee and Polly Henley; sister, Paula Jean Henley; and granddaughter, Hailey Bryanna Henley.
He is survived by wife of 55 years, Paula Henley; sons, Mike (Lisa) Henley and Jeff (Page) Henley; sisters, Nancy (Jim) Speck and Susan (Floyd) Dunnavant; grandchildren, Bryan Henley, Tanner Henley, Makayla (Darrell) Hannigan, Chase Owen, and Winter Henley; and great-grandson, Daxton Hannigan.
Mr. Henley was a 1964 graduate of Lebanon High School and a metallurgist with TRW for over 30 years. He was an avid UT fan and loved spending time with
his family.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to New Leash on Life at newleashonline.org.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
