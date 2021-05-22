Harvey McGuork, age 76, of Springville, TN, passed away Tuesday May 18, 2021 in the Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield, KY.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dallas McGuork and Nettie Dunn McGourk; daughter, Shannon Camp; wife, Paulette Bennett McGuork; daughter, Diane Mooneyhan; brother, William; and sister, Opal.
He is survived by his son, Eddie (Veronica) Hughes; grandchildren, Megan Camp and Claire Camp; great-granddaughter Alana; numerous step-grandchildren & step-great-grandchildren; and many loving friends.
Harvey was born and raised in LaGrange Georgia, and later worked for the Wilson Co. Bus Maintenance Shop in Lebanon, TN.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 23 2-5 p.m. and 11 a.m. till the 1 p.m. Monday, May 24 funeral service at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon, TN. Bro. Jason Mull to officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-4444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
