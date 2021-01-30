Hazel Shehane-Harper, of Lebanon, passed away on January 27, 2021 at age 93.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Donald Owens and Brother Jeff Pratt, is 2 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Interment in Hermitage Memorial Gardens will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Hazel was born in Memphis, TN to the late Betty Tollison and Karl Schmidt. She was foundational in her life choices: always giving to others including to Joseph’s Storehouse, she was a gardener, a retail stocker, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon, TN. In her younger years, Hazel was quite the bowler. She retired from Precision Rubber after 20 years. She worked as a CNT for various places. She also worked at All Things Possible in Murfreesboro, Goodwill, and Bargain Hunt in Lebanon.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Buster Shehane; late husband Buford Harper; son Dolan Shehane; grandson David Hoffman; and brother Grayden Schmidt.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara (Jackie) Arnold; grandchildren, Ron (Martha Phann) Hoffman, Tina Shehane, Sheila (Jay) Hoffman, and Heather Shehane; two step-granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren, Allison (Steven) Hoffman, Ashley Bryant, Julia Grissom, Jacob Hoffman, Cheyenne Kemp, Jerrica Shehane, and Ben, Eli, and Joseph Hoffman; six step-great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Joseph’s Storehouse, 1960 S. Tater Peeler Rd, Lebanon TN, 37087.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
