Heidi Hay, age 56, passed away Monday February 24, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Nick Hay; step-daughter, Brooke Hay; son-in-law, Jason Rodgers; grandchildren, Paisley and Ely Rodgers; mother, Joyce Robbins; sisters, Natalie Mann and Amy Raymer; and brother-in-laws, Doyle Mann and Richard Raymer.
Heidi was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and lived in Lebanon and Gallatin, Tennessee. Her career was in accounting. Heidi loved spending Sundays at Nissan Stadium cheering on the Tennessee Titans. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, family, friends and her fur child, Rosco.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers you may make contributions in Heidi’s memory to the New Leash on Life, P.O. Box 247, Lebanon, Tennessee 37088.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
