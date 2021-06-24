Helen Ethelyne Johnson, age 81, of Old Hickory, died Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born May 10, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dessie Mai Wamack Vantrease and was preceded in death by a son, Randy Eugene Dodd, and sisters, Lucille Vantrease, Florence Vantrease, and Audrey Orrand; and brothers, Jack, Kenneth, Doyle, Russell and Jimmy Vantrease.
Helen received her LPN degree from Vol State and was a clinical psychotherapist at Clover Bottom.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Dodds of Castalian Springs; son, Keith Dodd and his wife, Connie, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Robbie (Jennifer) Dodd, Kristie (Sean) Ervin, Misty (Tim) Reid, Steven Dodd, Jesse Walden, Randy Dodd, Brian Dodd, Zack (Kayleigh) Dodd, and Alexis Carden; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Jones and Gerri McAdoo; brother, Gerald Vantrease;and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with interment at Jones Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robbie Dodd, Randy Dodd, Brian Dodd, Zack Dodd, Darrell Dodd, Steven Dodd, W.C. Dodd, and James Dodd.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
