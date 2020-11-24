Helen Faye Clark, aged 84, died peacefully on November 21, 2020 at 1:17 a.m. Helen was born January 25, 1936, at home North Springs, TN. She was the daughter of Buford Galus Kee and Verna Estell Bilbrey.
In 1952, Helen married Clifford Earl Dodrill and upon his completion of the military settled in Maryland, West Virginia, and Tennessee. She worked as a school cafeteria attendant at Nashville Metro school system and cared for the elderly at the Madison Convalescent Center and babysat many children.
Helen married a second time to Richard Burrus Grant, a steel worker and drunkard. This didn’t last long as Helen put a bullet in him for slapping one of her boys. He lived … but never returned.
Helen thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, tulips, buttercups, white elm trees, and squirrels. Helen was kindhearted, helping those in need, or befriending anyone down on their luck. Helen loved to fly — she always wanted to be a flight attendant.
She met her third husband, Virgil Cordell (Pop) Clark, and they were happily married for 25 years. They loved to travel to many states sitting atop a Harley Davidson and attended numerous NASCAR races.
In her later years she traveled with her good friend and caregiver, Patrick.
Helen is survived by her sister Peggy Jo Grace and her brother Buford Galus Kee Jr.; her sons James (Butchie) and wife Sheila, Phillip and wife Maria, and Edward and wife Jennifer; her nephews Anthony Earl Andrews Jr., Joe David Lynn, and niece Katherine (Sissy); granddaughters Stephanie, Rachel, Erin and Kendra; and grandsons Jesse Ray, Jesse Wayne, Seth, Kenneth and Micheal. Helen has five great- granddaughters, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Julianna, Isabella and Cadence, and three great-grandsons, Camden, Connor, and Phoenix, plus a number of other relatives and close friends.
A private graveside service was held for immediate family members at Wilson County Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.