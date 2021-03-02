Helen Frances Malone, age 90, of Watertown, died Thursday evening, Feb. 25, 2021 at The Pavilion in Lebanon.
Born Aug. 3, 1930 at Statesville, she was the daughter of Clarence and Isabelle Jennings Patton and was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Malone, and a daughter, Elizabeth Faye Malone Hamilton.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Edith Raye Malone of Watertown; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Marti) Hamilton and Katherine Hamilton of Lebanon; son-in-law, Chris Hamilton of Lebanon; sisters, Charlene Penuel of Lebanon and Beulah (Hugh) Corley of Clinton, MS; sister-in-law, Martha Jo Malone of Madison; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hearn Hill Cemetery for graveside services and interment with Bro. Wayne Malone officiating. Pallbearers are Jeffrey and Chris Hamilton, David and Michael Penuel, Donald Patton and Floyd Gaddes.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watertown Public Library, the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Pavilion for all their love and care.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.