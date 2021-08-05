Helen Isovitsch, 90, formerly of Butler PA, who resided with her daughter Diane Krapf of Lebanon TN, passed away on July 25, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN. A private burial was held at the gravesite for the immediate family at Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Helen Lorraine Trachet Isovitsch was born April 29, 1931 in Butler, PA to Mary Signowska and John H. Trachet. Helen was a homemaker and had previously worked at Armco, Bobbie Brooks, and owned and operated a farm and meat processing business with her husband. She enjoyed gardening, horseback riding, bowling, music, and playing cards. Helen was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon, TN, and while living in Butler, was a member of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church.
Mrs. Isovitsch is preceded in death by her husband, George E. Isovitsch Sr., whom she married Sept. 1, 1951, and whom passed away Oct. 2, 2016. A number of brothers and sisters preceded her as well.
Helen is survived by children George E. (Bonnie) Isovitsch Jr. and Diane M. (Danny) Krapf, grandchildren Rachel Richards, Rebekah Aust, Diana Krapf, Denton Krapf, Daniel H. Krapf Jr., and great-grandchild, Olivia Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro Residence, 1629 Williams Rd, Murfreesboro TN 37129.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
