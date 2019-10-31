Helen Wright, 77, passed away Oct 25, 2019, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her late husband of 49 years, David Wright.
Survivors include sisters Margaret Stafford and Emma (Michael) Johnson; brothers Richard and Jerry Seay; sons Tony Horton and Calvin (Sandy) Wright; grandchildren Cassidy and Preston Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. The funeral will follow at the chapel with Bro. William Hogin the eulogist. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens, Lebanon, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 107 Stokes St., Lebanon TN, 615-444-4558.
